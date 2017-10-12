Mother steals billy goat from Rockhampton council

A SINGLE mother of seven broke into a Rockhampton Regional Council facility and stole a billy goat.

But it isn't what you think. The billy goat was already part of her big family - so much that her 13-year-old child was distressed over the missing animal, prompting the 53-year-old to use bolt cutters to access the animal and return it home.

Cecelia May Lidden pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of enter premises and steal a goat.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Lidden entered the Rockhampton Regional Council's facility at Mt Morgan on September 5 about 8.45am using bolt cutters.

"The goat had been missing for a couple of days,” she said.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Lidden had initially looked for the billy goat at the pound but could not locate it.

He said she asked a council worker over the weekend if they had seen her goat but they had not.

Mr Lammersdorf said the animal lover who owns three pigs, two horses, one pony, the billy goat, a female goat and two baby goats had returned to the pound later and located the goat.

"She was upset no notice had been given to her that the goat had been found,” he said.

Mr Lammersdorf said Lidden felt pressured to get the goat as her 13-year-old child was distressed by its absence.

The court heard the last time Lidden appeared in court was in 1985 for an unrelated matter.

Mr Lammersdorf also informed the court the billy goat had been taken off Lidden as she had "gone the wrong way about it”.

Magistrate Jeff Clark ordered Lidden to pay a $350 fine and no conviction be recorded.