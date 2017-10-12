Mother steals hire car, leaves victim stranded in Gladstone motel

Man's hands of a driver on steering wheel of a minivan car on asphalt road

Man's hands of a driver on steering wheel of a minivan car on asphalt road

A ROCKHAMPTON woman went for a drive with others to Gladstone and ended up stealing a hire car and wallet off a man while he was showering in a motel.

Demi Leigh Warcon, 25, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 6 to six charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, dishonestly using a credit card, stealing a mobile phone, possession of methamphetamines and possession of knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Warcon went with the victim and two others on a drive in a hire car on November 22, 2016 to Gladstone.

He said she booked into a hotel on Roseberry St and while the victim was showering, Warcon stole the hire car. "She realised she left her phone in the room and sent one of the associates back in to pick up her mobile,” Mr Fox said.

That person returned with the victim's wallet and phone as well.

The court heard Warcon, who is now pregnant with her sixth child, drove back to Rockhampton where she used the victim's credit card to purchase goods at the Yaamba Rd truck stop.

Mr Fox said Warcon was charged with possession of meth and a knife after police intercepted a Nissan Nivara on June 10 on Farm St in which Warcon was a passenger.

He said police observed passengers passing items around in the vehicle and detained everyone for searches.

Mr Fox said as police were patting down one of the passengers, Warcon passed the items to another passenger who had already been searched which was witnessed by police.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Warcon had experienced a lot of hardship leading up to the offending including her grandfather dying, followed by a friend dying by suicide, complications with the birth of her fifth child and her younger brother dying by suicide.

She said as a result, Warcon went off her prescribed medications and starting using dangerous drugs.

Ms Craven said Warcon had spent three months in custody for other matters and managed to detox.

She said Warcon was released on parole in March and has not reoffended.

Ms Craven said two of Warcon's children were in her full-time care and the others were shared custody with her former partner.

Magistrate Jeff Clark ordered a head sentence of a four-month prison term, wholly suspended with an operational period of two years.