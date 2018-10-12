Menu
SWEET TOOTH: Amy Weeks with two of her four children, Jessica and Darcy. The farmer runs a cake and baking business on the side.
Mother supplements farm income with quirky home business

vanessa jarrett
by
12th Oct 2018 6:25 AM
AMY Weeks wears two hats - a bakers cap and a farmers akuba.

The Bajool women lives on her husband Scott's family property, Glenbrae, on Six Mile Road.

The mother-of-four has her own cake and baking business, and in these times of drought, the extra income helps to supplement the farm's ever-growing bills.

Taking special orders from customers for cakes and desserts and selling goods at the Kern Arcade Markets every second Sunday through her business, CQ Cake Design, it helps pay the bills.

The property has been in the Weeks family for 130 years.

It hasn't been the driest Mrs Weeks has seen for a while.

They were one of the lucky ones who saw some rain last week.

They had 41mm last week with a follow up 9.5mm on Tuesday night.

"I've seen it dry before, I have seen it when the dams are completely empty,” she said.

"There is just a twitch of green on the grass at the moment... It certainly makes you cross your fingers and hope there is more on the way.

"What we really need is that run off rain, that really good soaking rain that fills up the dams.

"At the moment we are fully reliant on the windmills and the bores, the troughs.

"So you can imagine the nightmare when one of them breaks.”

Mrs Weeks is also gearing up for her busiest time of the year with her cake business - Christmas.

Last Christmas, she made 150 cakes.

"I could barely move my arms after that,” Mrs Weeks said.

Opening her cake business was a natural progression for her, having always been "the mum” who made all the birthday cakes for the kids and birthday parties and so on.

It was in 2012 she decided to make it official and it's just gone from there.

Her love for baking comes from her nan, she said.

"As a kid every time I went around to my nan's for dinner or morning tea she always had something on the table, a classic Victorian sponge or tarts... I just loved it, I just think there is something so classic about it,” Mrs Weeks said.

"I was lucky to scavenge a few of her recipes... sponge cake, her little tarts and Christmas cakes.”

