Mother tells how family fled burning Rocky home

A ROCKHAMPTON mother of two was putting her children to bed when a simple act set her home alight.

Daylight revealed the true extent of the damage; debris littered the front lawn and the charred windows as the young mother detailed her family's swift evacuation as flames engulfed her Denison and North St home's upper level.

Her front door was gone and her windows were blackened, with the dark interior of the home looming out at the street.

House fire in Rockhampton: Flames engulfed one level of a two-storey home on Denison St on Thursday, May 10.

She explained her son bumped the duchess by the bed before a lit candle fell onto a mattress and set it alight.

The flame started in the main bedroom and quickly spread throughout the top floor of the home, leaving ashes in its wake.

The mother and her two young children were home at the time; her brother and father were beneath the house.

Thankfully they all evacuated safely.

The young family are now staying with their grandfather, left with just the clothes on their backs and a couple of toys which neighbours donated to the children.

The young daughter said she rushed beneath the house to alert her uncle and grandfather when the flames began to erupt.

"I got the children out of the house and tried to put out the fire," the mother said.

Denison St house fire. Allan Reinikka ROK110518afire1

Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire before it could cause any major structural damage to the house.

No-one required transport to hospital.

Ergon also attended the scene to isolate the power while fire-fighters fought the blaze, which was under control at 9.05pm.

At 9.35pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the fire as extinguished.

"I'm just glad everyone got out safely," the mother of two said.

Denison St house fire. Allan Reinikka ROK110518afire3

"Everything else is replaceable."

It is yet to be determined just how much damage has been caused to the family's possessions, however the mother said the young family's three birth certificates are "all gone".

The family is currently receiving assistance from extended family.