Mother trapped with four-month-old baby

Dramatic footage of a mother pleading for prayers as floodwaters brought by Hurricane Dorian surge around her apartment building in the Bahamas has emerged online.

"Please pray for us. Me and my baby, everyone that stay in this apartment building, we stuck right here," the woman says, as the rapid water flows over cars below her.

"My baby's only four months old. Please pray for us," she urges.

Hurricane Dorian continued to pound the Bahamas on Monday after making landfall as a category five storm over the Abaco Islands on Sunday.

A seven-year-old boy became the first victim of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, where winds of up to 300km/h are ripping roofs from homes, overturning cars and tearing down power lines.

The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed as seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh. Picture: Twitter

Seven-year-old Lachino Mcintosh became the first victim of the hurricane when he drowned near his family's home in Abaco, according to Bahamas Press.

The boy is reported to have lost his life while his family was trying to seek shelter. Mcintosh's sister, whose age is unknown, is also reported to be missing.

"We don't yet have a complete picture of what has happened. But it is clear that Hurricane Dorian has had a catastrophic impact. We anticipate extensive shelter needs, alongside the need for short-term economic support, as well as for clean water and health assistance," the Cross's Sune Bulow said.

Bahamanian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said there are reports of "unprecedented devastation" in Abaco.

More footage posted on Facebook showed houses flooded up to their windows at Marsh Harbour, a neighbourhood on Great Abaco Island.

Another video showed a man walking through shin-deep water inside his home at Freeport on Grand Bahama.

"The house is actually sealed really well," he says, as higher floodwaters lap at his windows outside.

WHERE IS DORIAN HEADED NEXT?

Hurricane Dorian is expected to continue battering Grand Bahama overnight as it tracks slowly west towards the United States.

It will then move "dangerously close" to the coast of Florida, where it's forecast to bring strong winds and "life-threatening storm surges", according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

"This thing is perilously close to the state. I think we should all hope and pray for the best, but we have to prepare that this could have major impacts on the state," the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said.

"If you look at the National Hurricane Centre's current track, I think it ends up within 30 miles (48.2 kilometres) of the coast of Florida. Well guess what? You do just a touch of a bump one way or another, and you have a dramatic difference all of a sudden."

Hundreds of thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate in Florida and in the neighbouring states of Georgia and South Carolina.

"Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC warned on Monday.

Hurricane Dorian is the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall, equalling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 which hit before storms were named.

The only other recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 305 kilometres per hour winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.