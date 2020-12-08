Menu
La-Toya Barbara Grahame, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of possessing drug utensils. Picture: Supplied
Mother warned to stop using drugs around children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A MOUNT Morgan mother has been warned to stop using drugs around her children.

La-Toya Barbara Grahame, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police executed a search warrant at a home on River St, Mount Morgan, at 1.30pm on November 9.

Ms Kurtz said police found several items in Grahame’s bedroom, including a bowl containing residue that smelt of marijuana and two water pipes with cone pieces attached that smelt strongly of the drug.

She said Grahame told police she had used the bowl to chop marijuana and had used the water pipes to smoke the drug in the last few days.

Grahame’s defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had three children and made full admissions to police.

Magistrate Cameron Press addressed Grahame and told her if she had an issue with drugs to do something about it.

“You cannot afford to be using drugs around children,” Mr Press said.

“You are jeopardising their safety and welfare.”

Grahame was fined $400 with no criminal conviction recorded. The property was forfeited to the Crown.

