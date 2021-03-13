Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tallara Chloe Broomham pleaded guilty to drug possession. GENERIC PIC.
Tallara Chloe Broomham pleaded guilty to drug possession. GENERIC PIC.
Crime

Mother weened herself off meth with cannabis

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone mum who admitted to weening herself off methamphetamine by using cannabis, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Tallara Chloe Broomham, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Broomham’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

About 3.15pm on December 18 last year, Gladstone police intercepted a Holden Commodore on French St and detained the occupants for a search.

Police searched Broomham, a passenger in the vehicle, and located a small clip-seal bag containing 1.6g of cannabis in her clothing.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mr Manthey said he had to take into account Broomham’s six-page Queensland criminal history and three-page traffic history while handing down his sentence.

He agreed with Mr Spargo that a prison sentence was the only suitable conclusion to Broomham’s matters considering she was on parole for drug offending.

Mr Manthey sentenced Broomham to three months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months, with the drug property forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

Convictions were recorded.

More possessing dangerous drugs stories:

Alleged cop basher has charge upgraded, matters adjourned

Woman took cannabis seeds ‘to protect another person’

Swag of drug items uncovered in Gladstone

drug possession gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug possession gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Diesel leaking from truck rolled over on Cap Highway

        Premium Content UPDATE: Diesel leaking from truck rolled over on Cap Highway

        News Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

        Election day: 5000 Division 3 residents to vote Saturday

        Premium Content Election day: 5000 Division 3 residents to vote Saturday

        Council News Voting will be open from 8am to 7pm with five candidates to choose from.

        Woman punches partner for being a ‘snob’

        Premium Content Woman punches partner for being a ‘snob’

        Crime The woman, 22, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        New members added to Museum of Art Philanthropy Board

        Premium Content New members added to Museum of Art Philanthropy Board

        Art & Theatre Four new members have been approved out of a submitted 11 applications.