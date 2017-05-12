One product flying off the shelves at Rocky's Woolies

COLOURFUL WEEK: Linda Huth from Woolworths at Stockland Rockhampton, which is one of the top-selling stores for flowers in the lead up to Mother's Day.

FLOWER sales are blooming at the Woolworths store at Stockland Rockhampton in the lead up to Mother's Day.

Woolies' Floral and Gardening national category manager Andrew Camilleri said the store was among Queensland's busiest for flower sales.

"In 2016, Woolworths North Rockhampton was the second highest grossing store in Queensland for selling Mother's Day flowers," Andrew said.

"Mother's Day is the largest retail week for flower sales at Woolworths, outdoing Valentine's Day by more than 55% last year.

He said across the country more than $10.5m worth of flowers would be sold.

Sales are expected to peak on Saturday afternoon between 2pm and 6pm as customers purchase last-minute gifts.