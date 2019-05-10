Menu
Jenny Barrett, Gweneth Vaughan, Melanie King, Calum Keigh, Neil McCamley, Mark Muldoon, Samantha Brill, Emma Dobbs. Senya St John at Endeavour Foundation onthe CQUni highway campus Jann Houley
News

Mother's Day flowers help Endeavour

JANN HOULEY
by
10th May 2019 12:08 PM

There is no excuse to turn up empty handed this Mother's Day weekend as the Endeavour Foundation has chrysanthemums for sale all over town.

The flowers are sourced from Endeavour's farm in Bundaberg which is staffed by clients and volunteers.

The blooms are planted in November especially for the Mother's Day market, and sell for $15 a bunch of ten.

Profits go to new resources for the Endeavour Foundation's learning and lifestyle centres.

There are four places to buy the flowers over three days:

Friday: from the Endeavour Foundation just inside Nth Rockhampton CQUniversity's main entry, and also 162 Alma St

Saturday: from the Endeavour Foundation just inside Nth Rockhampton CQUniversity's main entry

Sunday: from the Kern Arcade markets, and also the Heritage Village markets.

