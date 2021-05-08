MOTHER’S DAY: Mum and son duo work together at the hospital

It’s not a regular occurrence that your boss at work would be your mum, but for Josh Richardson that is most days.

Josh, 24, works at the Mater Private Hospital Rockhampton as a nurse in the emergency care centre, along with some shifts at Rockhampton Hospital.

His mum, Mandy Richardson, 57, works at the Mater as an after hours nurse manager, where she manages the hospital from the hours between 2pm and 7am.

When Josh is on those afternoon and night rotations as a nurse, and his mum is working, she is in charge.

“When I am on shift and he is on, well then he is just like everyone else, one of the nurses,” Mandy said.

Josh got the postgraduate job at the Mater five years ago and while Mandy is well aware it is unusual circumstances, the pair make it work.

“I am his boss at work and we try to keep that very professional, there’s no mum or anything like that at work, he calls me Mandy,” she said.

“He doesn’t step out of line so thankfully I don’t have to boss him around.

“Everyone does know he is my son so it can be quite daunting for both of us at times.”

Mandy started nursing at the age of 17, doing her training at Rockhampton Hospital and after some years overseas, has been back at the Mater for the last 20 years.

Josh took up nursing as a stepping stone into another career and realised he loved it.

“We have two different ways of training but we do the same thing, his skills are much higher at the moment because often I manage these days,” Mandy said.

“He is more the adrenaline junkie, he loves all of the new technology and all of the difference nursing can make, in a very fast and motivated way.”