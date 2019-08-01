Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets Patrick Sison
News

Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Aug 2019 12:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHSIDE man found with an unauthorised supply of the prescription-only pain killer, oxycodone, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had sourced the drug for his mother, for a painful condition.

"Are you a doctor?" Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked the 26-year-old on Monday.

"No," said Dylan James Bouveng.

"Probably not a good idea," Mr Callaghan told him.

Bouveng pleaded guilty to possessing the drug and seven meth pipes, in a car he was driving at Cooloola Cove on June 29. He was fined $500.

gympie court gympie crime oxycodone
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Warner family grateful for community help to bring son home

    premium_icon Warner family grateful for community help to bring son home

    News 'Hug your loved ones and ask them if they're OK'

    Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

    premium_icon Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

    News Central Queensland set to cash in on massive renewables project.

    Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

    premium_icon Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

    Lifesaving Young ironman in the right place at the right time

    Paramedics responding to two crashes on the Dawson Highway

    premium_icon Paramedics responding to two crashes on the Dawson Highway

    Breaking One driver collided with a roo

    • 1st Aug 2019 6:12 AM