FNQ mums fighting for justice

Three mothers who have all lost their sons in alleged hit and run accidents, Katrina Whiteley, Janice Bradley and Rachel Bowden PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

THEY were their beloved baby boys, lost in the most tragic of circumstances and now three Far North mums are joining forces to get justice for their sons.

Scott Bradley, Harley Amos and Michael Bowden were each victims of alleged hit and run crashes around the region over the past two years.

A Gladstone man was handed a wholly suspended three month jail term for hitting Mr Bradley as he lay on the road near Mossman on his 24th birthday in 2016 and leaving the scene.

Trinity Beach man Scott "Moses" Bradley who was killed in a hit and run incident at Mossman. Picture: Facebook

Two men have been charged over Mr Amos, 18, and 20-year-old Mr Bowden's deaths and the cases remain before the courts.

Their mothers Janice Bradley, Katrina Whiteley and Rachael Bowden met in Cairns today to push their case for increasing the maximum sentence for those charged with careless driving causing death.

Harley Amos, of Mareeba

The law was only introduced into Queensland last year and carries a maximum penalty of 12 months jail or a $10,092 but the trio said they do not go far enough.

"Nothing would have been enough (for us), but to be able to walk away free to hurt another person just isn't right," Mrs Bradley said.

"There has to be a change for the better.

"There is no deterrent at the moment."

Mrs Bowden, whose son died in Weipa after allegedly being hit by a car on the way home from a party, has launched a petition over the issue which has already garnered more than 20,000 signatures.

FNQ family Rachael and Scott Bowden are campaigning for the laws to change after their son Michael Bowden was killed in a hit and run incident on the June 8 last year.

She has called for the penalty to be increased to 10 years which is equal to the New South Wales law, and also an immediate license suspension for anyone charged.

"We're not going to stop until they do something," she said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new laws had been introduced "in line with recommendations handed down by the State Coroner".

"We understand the community's concern when people lose loved ones to dangerous drivers," he said.

Shadow Attorney General David Janetzki called for a review of the laws "as a matter of urgency".

"The community has had enough," he said.