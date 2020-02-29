Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

THE HUNT for alternate treatments for autism has led one Rockhampton woman to try her luck with a groundbreaking treatment.

Owner of Rejuvenate Wellness Centre Roseanna Winters knows the difficulty that can come with the condition as her son Slade, 10, lives with autism.

In her motherly quest to find a treatment which might help him better manage his autism, the mother-of-one stumbled upon a relatively unheard of therapy which she said had endless positive effects.

The therapy involves a neuro optical treatment, which uses the brain’s natural rhythms to promote more healthy brainwaves and improve connectivity for brain function.

“We’ve already done a lot of the recommended treatments, and we’ve only done a few sessions of the neuro optical therapy and I’ve seen a massive difference in him already,” she said.

“Coming from a naturopath background, it’s in my nature to keep searching for answers. And I found that this was something that could potentially work really well.”

Ms Winters also credited the neuro optics treatment for ADHD, weight loss, depression among other conditions and reassured potential sceptics of its limited dangers.

“It doesn’t put a current in your brain, it’s actually your brain fixing itself, it’s almost like putting a mirror in front of your brain which is like a therapy reboot the brain,” she said.

“I think we’re all sceptic of a lot of things in life. I think none of us really know how things work. Especially our bodies and mind being such an integral thing, so I say come in with an open mind.”

After a lifetime spent immersed in holistic living thanks to her naturopath parents, it was an organic progression that she would end up working in the wellness industry herself.

“Natural remedies have taken a while in to catch on in Australia, but now I think we’re all looking for something that helps us instead of taking just a tablet or medication,” Ms Winters said.

While her practice embodies all the traditional techniques used in eastern medicines, she has also embraced modern technology to deliver more of the advanced therapies.

Her list of services includes laser treatments for pigmentation, and endermologie, a therapy which focuses on the reduction of fat cells and elimination of cellulite.

Ms Winters said her practice was about encouraging a client to focus on a total lifestyle approach that pays attention to mind, body and soul.

“I try to get people to get their medicine through foods. It’s a way to heal the body and offers a less chemical approach to medication,” she said.

“We’re all looking for something that helps us. People have forgotten how to go shopping and cook whole foods. So, we also provide recipes, simple ones that are tailor made to be quick and easy.”

The clinic recently located to 174 Kerrigan St and consultations can be booked online through rejuvenatewellnesscentre.com.