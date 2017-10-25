Motocross brothers gear up for Ocean to Motion

Ben and Mason Russell will be competing in Ocean to Motion Motocross in Gladstone this weekend

Ben and Mason Russell will be competing in Ocean to Motion Motocross in Gladstone this weekend Contributed

BENJAMIN and Mason Russell may only be young but they are gearing up for big things in the motocross world.

Mason has been competing in the competition for years now, winning it in 2015 on his 50cc and also taking home first place in the 65cc Club Championship for the Rockhampton and Districts Motocross Club (RADMX).

Competing in Gladstone's Ocean to Motion series this weekend, the young speedster is expected to take home the championship for the 65cc and 85cc series.

"We started BMX and we started going out and watching people race motocross, then I started doing it,” Mason said.

When he was just four-years-old, Mason began racing minis and it wasn't long until he was hooked.

"He sort of lived for it even at the age of four and even then he was standing out from the other little riders,” Mason's father, Nathan Russell told the Morning Bulletin.

”As soon as he went to competitive in the ... 50 class, he was always sort of finishing on the podium and always placing on club days.”

The ambitious motocross rider moved up from the non-competitive demonstration class minis and into the competitive class when he was seven.

"He moved onto a 65 which is a gear bike and he picked that up pretty fast.

"We've got out own practice track and that's pretty much all he does is school, homework and ride.”

"We sort of just go with the boys. As far as they want to take it or as seriously as they want to make it, we sort of just back whatever they want to do. We're taking it casual at the moment but he is standing out. He's always placing everywhere he goes. It's looking good for him.”

It was seeing his younger brother tear through the tracks that ignited the interest for motocross within Mason's brother, Benjamin.

"My first year on the 55cc, I got the end of the year point thing, and won the end of the year trophy ... It felt good,” Benjamin, 14, told the Morning Bulletin.

After going out riding with his uncles, Benjamin was soon joining his mates and going "up tracks with them” and making new friends at RADMX.

After being out with a broken arm for three months, he is expected to compete alongside his younger brother in Ocean to Motion on a 125cc.

Although the injury was a result of playing football, motocross is his first passion.

"It's just a good feeling to win, to be out there and winning.”

The teenage racer has a love of adrenaline, going fast, and "all the wind”, and hopes one day to join the ranks of his motocross heroes Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.

"I want to get real good and be up there with the fast ones ... the Super cross type.”

The boys' mother, Lisa Russell, is used to see her boys soaring through the race tracks now.

"It just makes me nervous how they jump high. Mason loves to jump, he loves to whip it,” Ms Russell said.

This weekend will be Benjamin's first time racing on his 125 bike.

But despite the jitters, the family is looking forward to seeing the competitive brothers bring home the win.