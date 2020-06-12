Motocross club revved up for return of riders

ON TRACK: Riders will be back in action on Sunday when the Rockhampton Motocross Club hosts a Ride Parks Australia event at Six Mile Raceway. Picture: File.

MOTOCROSS: The rev of engines will sound once again at Six Mile Raceway, with the Rockhampton Motocross Club allowed to restart.

The gates will swing open on Sunday for the first time in three months, with the club to host an event under the Ride Parks Australia format for the first time.

RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark said RPA was a national program designed to grow recreational activity and allow the public to get involved in motocross.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be running under a slightly different format but this presents a new opportunity to invite the general public to participate in an open ride day,” she said.

“The RPA format allows the whole family to ride together and have fun, all in a safe controlled environment.

“Similar Ride Parks have been operating down south for quite a while and it will be great to see this develop further here for the Rockhampton community.”

Dark said Sunday’s event was open to participants four years and older. They did not need a licence or to be a member of the club but had to register through RiderNet.

“We will be running three sessions – beginners, intermediate and advanced – and it’s a great way to experience a motocross track for the first time or get some much-needed training in for the upcoming Australian Junior Championships.

“The club has limited spots open in each session as we still need to adhere to our COVID Safe Plan and restrict numbers on the venue.”

Dark said the club continued to plan for the Australian championships. The event was scheduled for early July but was postponed and would now likely be held in late September.

“The club is hoping to attract close to 500 competitors from across the country. Of course, we will need to have our borders open and another concern will be the restrictions on large gatherings.

“COVID-19 has had a major impact on gaining sponsors for the event so if any businesses would like to be involved they can contact the club.”

For more information on the event, which runs from 8am, go to the club’s Facebook page or call club president Peter Dark on 0419 946 010.