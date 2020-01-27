MOTORCROSS: Veterans are off in the first meet for 2020 News Motocross hots up for 2020 Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au 27th Jan 2020 4:36 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Rockhampton Motocross started its 2020 season with a muddy run at Pink Lily on Saturday 25 January. Photos View Gallery 0 Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon St Pauls parishioners come home News After four years of restoration, St Pauls is once again open to parishioners who think of it as a second home. 27th Jan 2020 5:08 PM premium_icon Student isolated as latest coronavirus case Health A student is in insolation at a Sydney hospital after test results confirmed she had contracted coronavirus after returning to Australia from Wuhan last week. 27th Jan 2020 4:39 PM premium_icon Underworld figure in custody over hotel trashing charges Crime Former nightclub owner Adam Freeman is back behind bars after being caught with prescription drugs and allegedly trashing a hotel room. 27th Jan 2020 4:38 PM premium_icon Premier hits back at bullying claim Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk has rejected claims she was involved in bullied retiring Jann Stuckey, saying it’s time the LNP had a ‘long hard look at itself’. 27th Jan 2020 4:35 PM premium_icon ‘Triple digits’: North Queensland set for big wet Weather Huge rainfall totals are expected for central and northern parts of Queensland in coming days. 27th Jan 2020 4:27 PM premium_icon Notorious ‘drug dealers, rock stars’ party house hits market Property A notorious Airbnb at the centre of accusations of illegal parties is for sale, just days before its owner is due in court. 27th Jan 2020 4:24 PM