Motocross pros host coaching clinic for CQ riders

REVVING UP: Todd Waters will be involved in a two-day motocross coaching clinic this weekend.

REVVING UP: Todd Waters will be involved in a two-day motocross coaching clinic this weekend. Todd Waters Facebook

MOTOCROSS: CQ motocross riders will get another taste of elite level training as motocross and Supercross professionals Todd Waters and Ben Schodel roll into Rockhampton Motocross Club's track this weekend.

Waters, an MX Nationals winner and Motorex KTM rider, and Schodel, a level 2 MX coach will take riders through a two-day coaching clinic on March 2 and 4.

On Saturday, riders will be run through a practise day from 8am and after Sunday's Club Day, coaching will be held on the Monday.

"Todd has raced for the worlds through Europe and is a pretty high level rider,” Rockhampton Motocross Club media representative Tony Clark said.

"He's well recognised across the world in motocross and it's a pretty big deal to get someone of his calibre this weekend.

"I say we'll get around 130-150 riders this weekend.

"We're getting a lot of interest because we are hosting the Australian Junior Championships 2020 and people are coming to come check out the track conditions.”

Ben Schodel will be involved in a two day coaching clinic at Rocky Motocross Club this weekend. Ben Schodel Facebook

In two weeks' time, the second round of the CQ Series will also be held at the Rockhampton track, and riders are preparing themselves for the feature by getting as much time on the track as possible.

"We're picking coaches from all around the place and seeking time to book them on the track and book coaching clinics as people want time to train for the Australian Junior Championships next year,” Clark said.

"Kids should learn a lot about technique this weekend.

"Todd is a highly regarded rider and any tips or tricks from him will be beneficial.

"Each day starts at 8am and although coaches at the same time, they'll be split into two groups with Todd and Ben to keep the advanced and less advanced together.”

Nominations for this weekend's coaching clinic closes on Friday 6pm, but spectators are still welcome to come down for free to check out the action, and grab a photograph or an autograph with Waters.

"It's very good exposure for the club and we're all about building a profile for the club at the moment,” Clark said.

"Our track has a good reputation and because it has the perfect river-sand soil for motocross.