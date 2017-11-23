Motocross riders racing to raise funds for firies

ON TRACK: Action from last year's Rocky Raiser, where more than $3000 was raised for the Cancer Council.

MOTOCROSS: Riders will rev into action this weekend to raise funds for the Alton Downs Rural Fire Service.

The ADRFS will receive the money generated at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's second Rocky Raiser at the Six Mile Raceway at Pink Lily.

The annual fundraiser was the brainchild of the club's race secretary, Debbie Dark, who was keen to give back to organisations that help members of the motocross community.

Last year's event raised more than $3000 for the Queensland Cancer Council and organisers are hoping for a similar tally this weekend.

RADMX media officer Tony Clark said the ADRFS was chosen this time because of the help it offered the club in the wake of flooding earlier this year.

"They were great. They sent out a crew to help us clean up everything that had gone under water and do other running repairs at our Pink Lily track.

"They were a massive help to us but it was just not our club, they helped a lot of people and organisations in the Alton Downs area.

"It's great to have the opportunity to give back to them - it's how communities should work.”

Clark is expecting more than 100 local and visiting riders for the two-day event.

All classes will run, with four rounds to be raced in each over the two days.

Practice will run from 8am to noon on Saturday, with racing from 2.15pm on Saturday and 8.15am Sunday.

Clark urged riders to support the club's last event of the year while in turn helping raise funds for a very deserving cause.

"It will be great fun and there are some fantastic prizes to be won, with $50 hole shot awards for all competitive classes and $600 up for grabs in the senior shoot out,” he said.

Entry is free for spectators and everyone is welcome to attend the barbecue and multi-draw raffle from 6pm on Saturday.

Riders can nominate online at RiderNet. Contact Debbie Dark on 0458 158 155 for more information.