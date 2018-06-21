Motocross riders to put renovated Yeppoon track to the test

REVVED UP: Riders will put the new additions to the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon track to the test at the club day on Sunday.

REVVED UP: Riders will put the new additions to the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon track to the test at the club day on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK180218amotox9

MOTOCROSS: Riders will have their first chance to test the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's renovated track this weekend.

Work is complete on the 40 new start gates, the starting straight, which is now separate to the track, and the 400-metre extension of the raceway, as well as upgrades to the spectator areas, car parking and pit areas.

Club president Paul Warr said Sunday's club day would be the first opportunity to trial the additions under race conditions.

That would allow any necessary fine-tuning to be done before the club hosts Round 6 of the CQ motocross titles the following weekend.

"Sunday will be our second club day for the year. We purposely had a break to get these renovations done,” Warr said.

"A lot of our riders have been eagerly awaiting this race and everyone will be keen to get amongst it and start earning points for the club championships.

"We would expect a good club day crowd and we might see some visitors who come to ride the track prior to the CQ titles the next weekend.”

Warr said volunteers were working hard in readiness for next weekend, which should attract upward of 170 riders.

"This will be one of the biggest events we've hosted, and it's a two-day event as well.

"Last year, the CQ titles averaged 173 riders and we'd be hoping for something around that number.

"It's been quite a few years since we've been part of the series but we've now put the time and effort into rebuilding our facilities which allows us to be part of it again.”

Warr said the upgrades were funded through a Stronger Communities grant from Livingstone Shire Council and in-kind sponsorship.

"The works have cost around $40,000, with $13,000 from the grant and the balance made up from a contribution from the club and most importantly contributions of in-kind sponsorship from local businesses,'' he said.

"Capricorn Coast Sand and Soil provided the earthworks in conjunction with JRT Group, and Fleet Industries donated labour for the start gates.

"Without these three businesses, and the tireless work of our club volunteers, this would not have happened.”

Sunday's program starts with practice at 8.30am. Racing begins at 9.30am.

Admission is free and there will be a canteen and bar.