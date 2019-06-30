Motocross teen airlifted to Rocky hospital after crash

A teen was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after sustaining an arm injury from a motorbike accident this afternoon.

A teen was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after sustaining an arm injury from a motorbike accident this afternoon. Contributed

A FIFTEEN year old boy was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital this afternoon after he came off his motorbike travelling 60km/h.

The teen was believed to have been competing in a motocross event north of Rockhampton on Kunwarara Rd near the Bruce Highway when he fell from his bike and injured his arm around 1pm.

The patient was believed to have sustained a fractured arm after being involved in the off-road motorbike accident.

The teen was stabilised on scene by road ambulance staff before being transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.