Motocross the inspiration for sporty designs

Bianca Whyte has the kind of innate style you can't teach but when it comes to building a brand, she learned from the best.

Before launching her namesake label last year, the Queensland designer worked alongside Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, dressing Hollywood heavyweights including Cindy Crawford and Kelly Osbourne.

"While living in LA and designing for the Kardashian Kollection I worked very closely with the sisters and one of the things they taught me is to work hard and learn about the business of branding,” Bianca says.

"That's why I have used Whyte Studio - Whyte being my surname - and it feels much more personal.

"Another aspect I learned from (them) is how to design for curves and embrace them.

"My collection is about empowering women and their bodies and I have to say that very much comes from the Kardashians.”

The sporty suggestion threaded through Whyte Studio's latest collection, however, is all Bianca. The streamlined silhouettes, functional jackets and edgy buckle details are an insight into the former champion motocross rider's unique foray into fashion.

"My dad was a racer and he introduced me to motocross when I was four,” she says.

"It was a natural transition into professional racing lateron.

"I was always disappointed in the women's motocross wear and wanted to design something that would be functional and stylish, so that's how I started.

"Designing became my new passion, however I always have motocross closely there and that's why I love using unique details such as zips and buckles to demonstrate my influence from the sport.”

Bianca, who also moonlights as a DJ, divides her time between the UK and US but her hometown still figures in her goal to make Whyte Studio a household name.

"I was born in Brisbane and my family has a couple of properties on the Gold Coast, so that's where we would spend most of our weekends and holidays,” she says.

"I held my first-ever showing in Queensland at the DeVille penthouse in Main Beach, where my family now spends most of their time.”

The collection's lightweight trench, polished powder-blue shorts and smart-stitch knit dress could be tailor-made for our sunny style, when luxe layers are a practical answer for kinder winters.

"All of my pieces are so easy to wear from day to night and for work too - it's all about understated styling and smart tailoring,” Bianca says.

"I think investing in a leather bomber like our Reformed Leather Jacket is a must.

"The Civil Knit Dress is such a great statement piece and looks great with trainers as well as heels for a more dressed-up look.

"Chokers are also an on-trend accessory and they look fantastic during the cooler months with chunky knits.”