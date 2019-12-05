Motor club celebrates the latest in string of successes

THE All Classic Motor Club of Central Queensland celebrates another successful year of supporting local communities.

As 2019 comes to a close, members of the ACMC CQ Inc reflect on what has been another year of proudly giving back to the community.

The ACMC CQ Inc is not only a club of motor heritage enthusiasts but also a family-friendly group of community-minded people who like to give back to their community that provides so much.

ACMC members are very proud to be able to help the community, especially in hard times.

Earlier in the year the ACMC CQ Inc held their premier event Classics by the Coast. All funds raised on the day went to charity.

This year the club donated a healthy $20,000 to Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club to go towards their renovations.

A further $2500 was also donated to a very worthwhile charity Give Me Five for Kids, going towards their efforts in helping children in hospital.

Recently we were proud to support farmers in the community in the aftermath of the devastating fires.

As the horrific devastation unfolded, club members were unanimous in their agreement to donate $2000 to Yeppoon Stock Feed and Rural Supplies to help buy fodder for farmers whose properties were impacted and left with no feed in their paddocks for their livestock.

Also to acknowledge the hard work the members of the Rural Fire Service did in trying to protect and save as much as possible and at times working day and night, it seemed only fitting to make a donation to the RFS as well.

On finding out there are two local divisions it was agreed by members to donate $1000 to each of the divisions – the Keppel Group Brigades and the Fitzroy Rural Fire Brigade Group – to help fund projects they both have in the works.

We truly appreciate all the tremendous work they do. Thank you.

ACMC CQ Inc thanks its members for their support and work throughout the year and looks forward to continuing to live by the motto “to ­preserve, promote and actively use all vehicles that represent our classic motoring heritage and to conduct a variety of ­motoring and social events” and giving back to our communities.

For all inquiries the club can be contacted by email at info@allclassicmotorclubcq.com.