Motor Sport: 100-plus teams on course for hill sprint

The sharp bends on the Mt Morgan Range are ideal conditions for the Gold Rush hill Sprint on this weekend. Contributed

MOTOR SPORT: Australia's longest hill sprint will rev into life again on the Mount Morgan Range in just under a month.

The second CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint, hosted by the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club, will be held on July 13-14.

The success of the inaugural event prompted organisers to expand in 2019.

It will now be run over two days and has attracted 100-plus teams that will race the clock on the 2km course which features 24 corners and a 160m change in elevation.

The Rockhampton Regional Council has thrown its support behind the hill sprint again, contributing $10,000 towards the event as well as $5000 in event and marketing support from Advance Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow congratulated clerk of the course Craig Jervis and his team.

"Craig took a positively mad idea and made it happen. The whole region will benefit as this event grows to maturity,” she said.

"This year the sprint will be even bigger and better than last, with over 100 teams coming in, some from as far away as NSW and the NT.

"Last year's event brought about $1 million to our region, and this year we expect that figure to be even greater.”

Jervis acknowledged the support of the council and Advance Rockhampton, saying it would be hard to stage such a big event without it.

Tickets are on sale now at rockhamptontickets.com.au.