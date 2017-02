CALL OUT: Emergency services are at a motor vehicle accident on the Burnett Highway

UPDATE: 8:00PM A 50-year-old woman and her passenger were transported to Rockhampton Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle has gone down an embankment on the Burnett Highway, near Bouldercombe.

Two people who were in the vehicle are now out, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

More to follow.