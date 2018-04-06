Menu
A motorbike rider was left seriously injured after a crash on the intersection on Derby and Campbell St
Motorbike and car collide in Rocky CBD

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
6th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

A MOTORBIKE rider is in a serious condition after being involved in a crash on Derby and Campbell St this afternoon.

The busy intersection was swarming with emergency services after a 4WD was believed to have collided with a motorbike.

The motorbike rider, in his 30s, is in a serious condition and is believed to have suffered a suspected broken leg and pelvis.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the call out to the crash came in at 3.38pm, to which police and fire services also attended.

He is currently being transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Police are investigating.

motorbike accident rockhampton cbd traffic crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
