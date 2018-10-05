Motorbike collision leaves two men in hospital

PARAMEDICS rushed to a double motorbike crash in western Central Queensland yesterday where two people were injured.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were called to Sedgeford around 3.53pm to reports two motorbikes collided.

The rural area south of Alpha is around 150km west of Emerald.

On arrival at the Star Downs Rd incident, paramedics treated two men for reported leg injuries.

They were taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.