Motorbike crash in North Rockhampton
A MALE motorbike rider was transported to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday night after he came off his bike on Norman Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.10pm where they found the rider lying on the road near the intersection of Norman Road and Foulkes Street, North Rockhampton.
The injured man, aged in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.
There was minor disruption to traffic.
The Forensic Crash Unit was not required.