A MOTORBIKE has been involved in a single vehicle accident.

The incident occurred on Farm st and Yaamba rd, Norman Gardens around 10.15am.

A witness from the scene said the male driver came around the corner of Farm st and lost control of the vehicle.

The northbound lane of Yaamba road was closed for a short period of time but has since been reopened.

The male driver was taken to hospital in ambulance.