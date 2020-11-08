Motorbike hoons ‘clock 120kmh for their cameras’

Police allegedly observed “a number of motorbikes” racing and recording the acts of stupidity on camera in Rockhampton this morning. FILE PHOTO.

SEVERAL motorbike riders were allegedly seen travelling at estimated speeds of 120kmh through 60kmh Rockhampton residential streets this morning.

A report came from The Range suburb at 8.35am that police had allegedly observed “a number of motorbikes” racing and recording the acts of stupidity on cameras.

A police officer on scene estimated the speeds reached by the riders was 120kmh, possibly higher.

One witness said: “It looks like they (riders) are seeing how fast they can go.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman was not able to confirm if any charges had been laid or whether any infringement notices were issued.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.