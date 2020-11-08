Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allegedly observed “a number of motorbikes” racing and recording the acts of stupidity on camera in Rockhampton this morning. FILE PHOTO.
Police allegedly observed “a number of motorbikes” racing and recording the acts of stupidity on camera in Rockhampton this morning. FILE PHOTO.
News

Motorbike hoons ‘clock 120kmh for their cameras’

Darryn Nufer
8th Nov 2020 2:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVERAL motorbike riders were allegedly seen travelling at estimated speeds of 120kmh through 60kmh Rockhampton residential streets this morning.

A report came from The Range suburb at 8.35am that police had allegedly observed “a number of motorbikes” racing and recording the acts of stupidity on cameras.

A police officer on scene estimated the speeds reached by the riders was 120kmh, possibly higher.

One witness said: “It looks like they (riders) are seeing how fast they can go.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman was not able to confirm if any charges had been laid or whether any infringement notices were issued.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

motorbike hoons rockhampton police the range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It was like a movie’: Roos captain on grand final win

        Premium Content ‘It was like a movie’: Roos captain on grand final win

        Soccer GALLERY: How the dramatic CQ Premier League decider played out.

        Droughtmaster steers smash CQLX record

        Premium Content Droughtmaster steers smash CQLX record

        Rural More than 3100 head were yarded from Collinsville, Bowen, Mackay, Bloomsbury, Alpha...

        Rocky documentary maker’s film to premiere on SBS

        Premium Content Rocky documentary maker’s film to premiere on SBS

        News Luke Geldard was lucky enough to meet CQ’s Widi people and create a documentary...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.