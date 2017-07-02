Injured motorcyclist airlifted from Byfield this morning

10.40AM: A 65-YEAR-OLD man is being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital following a motorbike crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was complaining of back pain when he was assessed by paramedics and crews from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The crash happened at the corner of Byfield Rd and Waterpark Rd.

Rescue 300 returning from scene of motorbike accident at Byfield national park pic.twitter.com/L1IK6w1GVV — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) 2 July 2017

10AM: AN INJURED motorbike rider will likely be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash near Byfield this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesperson said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was on scene, but could not give any further details on the condition of the rider.

9.35AM: EMERGENCY services crews are rushing to the scene of a single motorbike crash near Byfield this morning.

The crash was reported at 9.09am at the corner of Byfield Rd and Waterpark Rd.

It comes after a nose-to-tail crash was reported on Razorback Rd at Bouldercombe at 12.30am.

No one was injured in that crash, which happened near Poison Creek Rd.

More to come.