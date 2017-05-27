Motorbike rider airlifted to Rocky after head on collision

A MOTORBIKE rider has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a "high-speed" collision with a four wheel drive.

The man, 47, suffered multiple broken bones in his arms and legs after the accident on Preston Rd near Adelaide Park.

Paramedics were treating the man, 47, before the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service left its airbase at 7.48pm.

An in-flight doctor worked to stabilise the man but he was still in a serious condition.

