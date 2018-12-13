Solo rider's two-hour roadside wait for help after crash

A motorbike rider has suffered "significant” blood loss after a crash has been airlifted to hospital by rescue helicopter.

UPDATE 3:40PM: A belt has been used as a makeshift tourniquet by a motorbike rider who was herding cattle when crashed, sustaining serious leg injuries.

The man, aged in his 50s, was missing for more than two hours when he crashed off Cooroy Belli Creek Road, Ridgewood at 12.30pm.

He was eventually found by a mate.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter were tasked to airlift the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The aeromedical team treated the man at the scene before being flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He sustained lower limb injuries and was suffering from severe blood loss, which he managed to stem by creating a makeshift tourniquet.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash off Cooroy Belli Creek Road, Ridgewood, at 12.30pm today.

A QAS media spokesman said it took "some time" for the paramedics to locate the man, and the extent of his injuries later saw the rescue helicopter tasked.

The man, in his 50s, has flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with a leg injury.

"He was in a serious condition on the paramedics' arrival and suffered significant blood loss," the spokesman said.

It is the third motorbike crash on Sunshine Coast roads today, after two separate incidents in the early hours of this morning.