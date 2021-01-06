Menu
Caleb Joshua Savage-Gregory pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of driving without a licence. Picture: Tom Huntley
Motorbike rider busted without a licence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A Mount Morgan man has been fined after he was caught riding a motorbike in the historic town without a licence.

Caleb Joshua Savage-Gregory pleaded guilty to the single charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said two men were seen riding motorbikes in East St, Mount Morgan, turning into Byrnes Parade at 5pm on August 18, 2020.

Sgt Janes said the two men were not wearing helmets and one of them was identified as Savage-Gregory.

He said police attended an address in Mount Morgan on November 10 and spoke with Savage-Gregory, who remembered riding a motorbike on the road around the time of the incident but could not specifically remember riding on that specific day and time.

He said Savage-Gregory had never held a motorbike licence.

Savage-Gregory was fined $150 with a traffic conviction recorded.

