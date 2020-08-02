Motorbike rider charged after Yeppoon crash

A motorbike rider was charged with drink-driving after a Yeppoon crash.

Leonard James Williams, 44, was taken to hospital after the crash with a car at the intersection of Ivey Street West and Robinson St, Taranganba, last November.

He broke a rib in two places and also needed pins inserted in a hand.

Williams pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to drink-driving.

The court heard that Williams returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.131 after the accident.

Representing himself in court, Williams said he did not dispute the facts but he was surprised to be told that he was over the limit.

He said he had owned a breathalyser for the past five years and if he was even close to being over the limit he did not drive.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Williams $900 and disqualified him from driving for nine months.

