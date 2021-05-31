Menu
RESCUE 511 - Motorbike crash at Curra
Motorbike rider flown to hospital after crash into tree

Kristen Camp
31st May 2021 7:09 AM
A man was airlifted to hospital by the Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission helicopter, after a dirt bike crash in the Gympie region.

The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon, when the male rider, aged in his thirties, was riding along a road in a state forest, when he hit a tree stump.

Motorbike crash near Gympie. Pictures: LifeFlight
Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics responded to the call at 1:58pm on Bradys Rd in Curra.

They initially treated him for upper leg injuries, at the scene.

Due to the location of the accident, the rescue helicopter landed a short distance from the accident site.

Motorbike crash at Curra, near Gympie. Pictures: LifeFlight
The patient was then airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

This was the second motorbike accident the Land Rover LifeFlight Special Mission helicopter attended in the Gympie region this weekend.

Originally published as Motorbike rider flown to hospital after crash into tree

