A motorbike and a vehicle crashed at the corner of Upper Dawson Rd and Derby St about 5pm on Monday. Photo: Jann Houley.

5PM: Emergency service crews are responding to an accident involving a motorbike and a vehicle in south Rockhampton.

The crash is at the corner of Upper Dawson Rd and Derby St.

Traffic is reportedly building-up in the area and police are implementing traffic control.

Initial reports suggest the motorbike rider is conscious and breathing but is complaining of back pain.

He is being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

There are no other reported injuries.