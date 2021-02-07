Motorbike rider injured in Fairy Bower crash
A male motorcycle rider was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday evening after a crash at Fairy Bower.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway at 6.08pm.
A QAS spokesperson said the man was experiencing back pain after the crash.
He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
