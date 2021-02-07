Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to a motorcycle crash at Fairy Bower on Saturday evening. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics were called to a motorcycle crash at Fairy Bower on Saturday evening. FILE PHOTO.
News

Motorbike rider injured in Fairy Bower crash

Darryn Nufer
7th Feb 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A male motorcycle rider was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday evening after a crash at Fairy Bower.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway at 6.08pm.

A QAS spokesperson said the man was experiencing back pain after the crash.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland

Paramedics called to child with marine sting

Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

fairy bower crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ sitting on resources ‘gold mine’: Senator

        Premium Content CQ sitting on resources ‘gold mine’: Senator

        Politics Labor Senator Murray Watt is now the Shadow Minister for Queensland Resources.

        Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

        Premium Content Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

        News Crews were sent to the swimming pool at Berserker St late on Saturday afternoon.

        Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland

        Premium Content Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland

        News Rockhampton police were called to the shopping complex late on Saturday afternoon.

        Paramedics called to child with marine sting

        Premium Content Paramedics called to child with marine sting

        News Ambulance officers were dispatched to Cooee Bay late on Saturday afternoon.