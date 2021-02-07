Motorbike rider injured in Fairy Bower crash

Paramedics were called to a motorcycle crash at Fairy Bower on Saturday evening. FILE PHOTO.

A male motorcycle rider was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday evening after a crash at Fairy Bower.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway at 6.08pm.

A QAS spokesperson said the man was experiencing back pain after the crash.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

