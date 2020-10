A man was injured in a motorcycle accident at Byfield this morning.

A MAN was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital after a motorcycle accident at Byfield this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to White Rock Road at 9.17am after a report a man had been flung over the handlebar.

A QAS spokesman said the man in his 60s was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The extent of his injuries was unknown.