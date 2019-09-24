Motorcross rider blitzes field on last race of the day

Levi Rogers of Blackwater defending his no. 1 Queensland Junior Plate to again be crowned Queensland's top Junior rider for the second year in a row.

MOTOCROSS: Blackwater’s Levi Rogers had an ideal hit-out for the upcoming Australian junior championships, blitzing the field at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s last race day of the season.

The young gun made the junior lites his own, winning every race at Six Mile Raceway on Sunday.

Club media officer Tony Clark said Rogers performance was a highlight of the day, which attracted just over 100 riders.

“He won every race and won easy,” Clark said.

“He’s incredible on a dirt bike that kid. He’s something special to watch.

“He will be a very good chance of winning at the nationals. He will be right at the front, that’s for sure.”

Clark said the club meet provided a good final preparation for several other Central Queensland riders who are also making the trip to South Australia for the eight-day nationals starting on Saturday.

Among them were Middlemount’s Cooper Downing and Rockhampton’s Darci Whalley who were involved in a classic battle in the junior 85cc class, along with Emerald’s Logan Smith.

Downing went on to win the class, with Smith second and Whalley third.

“Those three produced some really fantastic racing. They had a great battle and pushed each other all day,” Clark said.

While competition is finished for the season, the club will again hold its annual Rocky Raiser in November.

Clark said there was also plenty of work going on behind the scenes as the club prepares to host the Australian Junior Championships in July next year.

“It’s going to be huge,” he said.

“We’re expecting more than 500 riders, making it the biggest event we’ve held by a long way.

”There’s plenty of work going on in the background but things will really ramp up in the new year.

“It’s really exciting and we’re looking forward to it.”