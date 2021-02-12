Motorcycle man hitting the fast lane on four wheels

Wayne Rosenberg is keen for competition after making his race debut in the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint in 2019.

His name is synonymous with motorcycles but Wayne Rosenberg is enjoying his foray into competition on four wheels.

The 58 year old was among 16 Rockhampton drivers who recently took part in the first round of the Queensland Super Sprints B series at Warwick.

The super sprints are held over four rounds, with a variety of classes in the three series – A, B and C.

Three members of the Rockhampton contingent – Graham Hubbert, Peter Moss and Clay Weston – all scored podium finishes in their respective classes.

Rosenberg put in a solid performance in the super modified 2000-3500cc class.

“We went pretty well. In the B series, we were ninth overall and we were the 11th fastest car for the weekend,” he said.

Rockhampton's Wayne Rosenberg is taking part in the Queensland Super Sprints B series at Warwick.

“You’re basically racing the clock, trying to better yourself with each run.

“We had five runs over the weekend, three on Saturday and two on Sunday. We built up and built up and by Sunday morning, we were doing some pretty good times.”

Rosenberg said he was clocking about 1min 25 secs on each run but his goal this series was to shave about two seconds off that.

He was excited to get back to racing after COVID put the brakes on a host of events last year, saying he loved the challenge and the adrenaline.

Rosenberg made his four-wheel debut in the 2019 CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

It was cancelled last year due to COVID but he is gearing up to take on the challenging Mount Morgan course again this year.

Rosenberg and his navigator Lyle Harman are also planning another assault on TARGA Great Barrier Reef.

“We did it last year. We finished it but we had a problem with the car which put us out of contention,” he said.

“We’re hoping for a good run up there this time and we’re going for a podium spot.”