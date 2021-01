Rescue300 on route to a property near Middlemount. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

A man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after his motorcycle went through a barbed wire fence.

Paramedics received the call around 9am to a private property in Alsace, a rural locality between Middlemount and Dingo.

The male in his 50s sustained a cut to his neck.

He was airlifted in a stable condition.