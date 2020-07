A man was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Emerald on July 22.

A MAN was hospitalised after a single-motorcycle crash at Emerald overnight.

The man sustained an arm injury when he crashed at Roberts St just before midnight, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

He was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.