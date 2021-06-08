Menu
Motorcyclist, 4WD driver killed in separate crashes

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2021 8:30 AM
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a ute in Toowoomba on Sunday afternoon.

Police said it appeared the 30-year-old man had been riding east on Bridge St, Newtown, when the Holden utility turned into his path from Gladstone St.

The Withcott man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The 26-year-old man driving the ute was uninjured.

Police are seeking dashcam footage from members of the public.

Meanwhile, in the state's far north, a woman died after her 4WD vehicle left the road and overturned near Mareeba.

Police say the accident happening on the Mulligan Highway and rollever over Harbord Creek Bridge Desailly.

The woman, who was driving, died at the scene.

A 58-year-old male passenger was flown to Cairns hospital with head injuries, while a 15-year-old girl was taken to Mareeba Hospital and then on to Cairns.

