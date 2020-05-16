Motorcyclist airlifted after night time crash

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to a property 300km south-west of Mackay last night.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to a property 300km south-west of Mackay last night.

A 20-year-old male patient was yesterday airlifted to hospital following a serious motorbike accident.

RACQ CQ’s rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident which occurred on a cattle property about 300km south-west of Mackay at 6pm.

It is understood the patient works as a station hand on the property in which the incident occurred.

The man is believed to have not been wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries.

He also sustained a dislocated shoulder.

The rescue mission, however, was complicated by excessive dust which hindered the choppers ability to land safely in the dark.

An ambulance then transported the man to Clermont Hospital where handover to the helicopter crew occurred around 8pm.

Due to his significant head injuries, the male was later airlifted from Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville Hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery.

As of 6am the man is said to be in a stable condition.