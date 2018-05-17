Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT HAPPY: A motorcyclist went out of his way to abuse these cyclists in Rockhampton.
NOT HAPPY: A motorcyclist went out of his way to abuse these cyclists in Rockhampton. Contributed
Community

Motorcyclist caught on camera abusing cyclists

by Jasmin Lill
17th May 2018 10:31 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been caught on camera abusing and rev bombing a group of Queensland cyclists.

One of the Rockhampton-based cyclists - who did not want to be named - said the same motorcyclist is believed responsible for at least two similar incidents recently.

"It's happened twice on rides that I've been on and I believe it's happened on another ride as well with another group. We believe it to be the same guy,” she said.

In the video, the motorcyclist does a U-turn upon seeing the cyclists.

"This guy is becoming a pest because he deliberately does U-turns and comes back for a second pass, so that's the scary thing about it,” the female cyclist said.

"He yells abuse - f***ing get off the road - that kind of thing,” she said.

For the full story and video click here - WATCH NOW

cycling australia cyclists rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Soldier injured in Shoalwater Bay training incident

    Soldier injured in Shoalwater Bay training incident

    Breaking The soldier was airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

    The Capricorn Coast is in for a whale of a time

    The Capricorn Coast is in for a whale of a time

    Community Freedom Fastcats are set to offer a different kind of boat ride

    DRONE VIDEO: Yeppoon's Marcia eyesore finally demolished

    premium_icon DRONE VIDEO: Yeppoon's Marcia eyesore finally demolished

    Council News 'We are all happy to see some action finally being taken'

    Qld Govt commits to Rocky's $31.5M art gallery dream

    premium_icon Qld Govt commits to Rocky's $31.5M art gallery dream

    Council News Premier: CQ has 'some of the greatest collections of Australian art'

    Local Partners