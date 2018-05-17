Motorcyclist caught on camera abusing cyclists

NOT HAPPY: A motorcyclist went out of his way to abuse these cyclists in Rockhampton.

NOT HAPPY: A motorcyclist went out of his way to abuse these cyclists in Rockhampton. Contributed

A MOTORCYCLIST has been caught on camera abusing and rev bombing a group of Queensland cyclists.

One of the Rockhampton-based cyclists - who did not want to be named - said the same motorcyclist is believed responsible for at least two similar incidents recently.

"It's happened twice on rides that I've been on and I believe it's happened on another ride as well with another group. We believe it to be the same guy,” she said.

In the video, the motorcyclist does a U-turn upon seeing the cyclists.

"This guy is becoming a pest because he deliberately does U-turns and comes back for a second pass, so that's the scary thing about it,” the female cyclist said.

"He yells abuse - f***ing get off the road - that kind of thing,” she said.

