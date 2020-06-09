Menu
Police are searching for the rider.
Motorcyclist clocked doing 93km/hr down residential street

Melanie Plane
9th Jun 2020 2:05 PM
POLICE are searching for a motorbike rider after they were clocked travelling at 93km/hr in a 50km/hr zone this afternoon.

Reports indicate the black motorcycle, with a rider dressed in all black, passed police travelling at high speed on Davis Street, Allenstown.

Police were stopped and speaking with another driver in Davis St at the time of the incident, but used hand signals to direct the motorcyclist to stop.

The motorcyclist reportedly ignored police and sped off towards Upper Dawson Road.

Police are now on the look out for the rider.

