Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after falling down embankment

17th Mar 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash at Mount Nebo today.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider was travelling along Mount Nebo Road around 11:30am when he lost control near Jolly's Lookout.

The rider and his bike then fell down a steep embankment.

The 61-year-old Closeburn man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash motorcyclist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps Rocky cop

        premium_icon ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps Rocky cop

        News “Beggars belief” and “stupidity” – they were the words Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey used to describe an alleged armed robbery.

        REVEALED: Coronavirus case tested positive, got on plane

        premium_icon REVEALED: Coronavirus case tested positive, got on plane

        Health It is understood they tested positive before flying to the region

        Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        premium_icon Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        News The coronavirus has CQ’s voters concerned about becoming infected when casting a...

        High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        premium_icon High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        Property A fully leased five-level office building in Rockhampton’s CBD will go to auction...