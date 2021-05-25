Motorcyclist dies in tragic twist of fate

The partner of a man who died in a motorcycle accident has told of the sickening moment she realised the love of her life had been killed.

The partner of a man who died in a motorcycle accident at Meadowbrook on Monday has told of the sickening moment she realised the love of her life had been killed.

Amanda Ross, who got engaged to Jason Bennett last month, said her 48-year-old partner was on his beloved motorcycle when he died at the corner of Blue Eagle Dr and Ellerslie Rd just after 3.30pm.

A 66-year-old woman, who was driving a silver Honda sedan was taken to Logan Hospital with minor injuries.

Blue Eagle Dr and Ellerslie Rd at Meadowbrook where the crash happened.

In a tragic twist of fate, Ms Ross had asked her fiance not to ride his bike that day.

The pair were moving items to a shipping container and she was in a car just moments behind her partner when he was killed.

"I tried to stop Jason from taking the bike yesterday and said to take it today but he jumped on and took off," she told family and friends on social media

Jason Bennett posted this photo of his motorbike.

"Ducky and I were in my car taking stuff to mine and Jason's shipping container and Jason was ahead on his bike instead of waiting until today to take it," she wrote.

"I was five cars behind the corner and he was already dead by the time I got there.

Ms Ross, who works at a Slacks Creek sign company, said the family was struggling to cope.

Police have called for information or any dashcam footage from the corner from around 3.30pm.

Mr Bennett's death brought the state's road toll for this year to 101, up from the toll of 86 at the same time last year.

