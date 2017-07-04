Motorcyclist hit by truck in Rockhampton

UPDATE 6.50AM: A MAN in his mid 60s is expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital following the accident.

A Queensland Fire and Emegency Services spokesman confirmed crews were called to Denham St in Allenstown just after 6am following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.