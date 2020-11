OVERNIGHT CRASH: A male motorcyclist was hospitalised after a crash in North Rockhampton.

POLICE investigations are continuing into a single motorcycle crash which occurred in North Rockhampton last night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Florida Cres and Vermont Dve in Parkhurst around 10.20pm.

A 27-year-old Park Avenue man suffered a non-life-threatening head injury.

He was transported by Queensland Ambulance paramedics to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.